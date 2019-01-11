Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Celebrates The 91st Academy Awards with A Hollywood Style Oscar Party

/EIN News/ -- SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With awards season upon us, the famed Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica will play host to a dazzling series of Academy Awards themed activities and a glamourous Oscars viewing party on February 24th, 2019 to celebrate the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.



As the world watches in anticipation of this year’s top films and performances receiving prestigious recognition, Planet Hollywood will bring guests together for a celebration to remember. The line-up of events will debut with Planet Hollywood’s very own version of an Oscars Ballot, encouraging guests to predict this year’s winners in various categories for the chance to take home a prize of their own. The feature event, Hollywood Night, will bring a big dose of the star experience to guests with a red-carpet entrance, photo ops, body guards, paparazzi, prizes for best dressed, gala dinner and most importantly, a live broadcast of the 91st Academy Awards.

Living up to the hype, all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Costa Rica invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ in one of the most extraordinary coastal landscapes on the planet. The fashionable all-inclusive resort features classic Hollywood memorabilia, 294 luxury suites, six bars, seven globally-infused restaurants with vegan friendly options, state of the art PUMPED Fitness Center, PH Spa , two serene swimming pools and splash zone.

Escape to Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica and engage in curated adventures to discover the wonders of the famed province of Guanacaste.

Contact your Travel Agent to learn how you can save up to 63% off.

About Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

Located in the exclusive Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, Planet Hollywood Costa Rica will offer guests a fashionable all-inclusive vacation, surrounded by natural wonders, cultural richness and only-here experiences to explore. Boasting five-star accommodations and amenities, the resort features 294 luxury suites, eight different venues for wining and dining, PUMPED Fitness Center, PH Spa, two serene swimming pools and a splash zone. From the authentic Hollywood memorabilia located throughout the resort to the locals and staff that teach the language of Pura Vida, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica strikes the perfect balance between the Planet Hollywood lifestyle and that of one of the most peaceful and bio-diverse countries in the world. information, please visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Relations

media@planethollywoodhotels.com



