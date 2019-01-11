Camp Corral Registration Now Open for 2019 Camps

Nonprofit provides the week-of-a-lifetime to military kids across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Corral, a leading nonprofit advocate for military families, announced today that registration for its 2019 summer camps opens tomorrow at www.campcorral.org . Camp Corral provides a week of free summer camp for children of wounded, injured, ill and fallen military service members. The 2019 summer camp schedule spans 17 states with 19 camps.

“For many of these children, a week at a Camp Corral is more than just fun and games, it’s the chance to connect with kids from similar backgrounds, learn coping skills and build self-confidence,” says Leigh Longino, CEO of Camp Corral. “Nearly 78 percent of our parents have reported seeing lasting changes in their children and through our supporters and partners, we’re able to continue providing these experiences and supporting military families.”

Camp Corral campers participate in traditional summer camp activities including archery, water sports and acting, but they are also provided with programming unique to military life. Most sessions host Hero Day, a day dedicated to honoring and learning about military service. Last summer, Camp Corral served more than 3,700 campers.

“We are excited for another summer with these young heroes and the opportunity to provide them with a chance to just be kids,” said Longino.

Camp Corral is made possible thanks to the generous support of its donors, including founding sponsor Golden Corral, signature partner DAV, the Daughters of the American Revolution and BB&T, amongst others.

About Camp Corral

Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, is a free, one-of-a-kind summer camp for children of wounded, injured, ill wounded and fallen military service members. Since its founding in 2011 by Golden Corral, Camp Corral has grown to 21 camp sessions in 17 states and has served more than 21,000 children. Although any child ages 8 to 15 from a military family is eligible, registration priority is given to children of wounded, disabled or fallen military service members. For more information, visit www.campcorral.org .





Brianna LaRouche 336-553-1706 blarouche@rlfcommunications.com



