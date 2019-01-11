UAW Endorses Lavora Barnes for Michigan Democratic Party Chair

The UAW International Union endorsed Lavora Barnes Thursday for the Michigan Democratic Party Chair.

“We believe Lavora has the ability to unify the Democratic Party while providing strong leadership and building on the success of the 2018 election,” said Gary Jones, UAW International President. Jones said Barnes was endorsed by the UAW officers and the Michigan Regional Directors.

As the Chief Operating Officer at the Michigan Democratic Party, Barnes captained the 2018 election of Democratic candidates for Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State and gains in the Supreme Court as well as the Legislature.

“Lavora has the ability to hit the ground running through her experience at the MDP and as a veteran political strategist,” said Jones. “She has a broad background including experience in public relations, communications, politics and media at the national, state and local levels.”

Barnes spent much of the previous decade working in Michigan politics, including serving as the Political and Communications Director for the Michigan House Democratic Caucus and as Michigan State Director for Obama for America in 2012.

Previously, Barnes served in the White House Office of Media Affairs during the Clinton Administration, as Press Secretary for the Clinton-Gore campaign and managed several races in Virginia.