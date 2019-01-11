Washington Marriott Georgetown Introduces New Seasonal Menus

Hotel’s Visiteur restaurant unveils new fall and winter dishes

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winter season is in full effect at Washington Marriott Georgetown and with it, the hotel’s Visiteur restaurant is introducing new winter menus to welcome the changing seasons. The popular Dupont Circle hotel restaurant‘s new menus offer up a twist on its established global-inspired comfort food and cuisine.



New Menu at The Visiteur.





/EIN News/ -- The new menus boast locally-sourced dishes that include seasonally chef-crafted soups, steak frites, jumbo lump crab cake, fish tacos, crab chowder and Lomo Saltado, a Peruvian style stir-fry dish that includes grilled sliced NY strip steak, onions, peppers, tomatoes and rice.

Other dishes at the West End DC restaurant include house-made gnocchi, infused with tomato sauce, mushrooms, pecorino cheese and mozzarella. The restaurant’s open-faced avocado sandwich comes stacked with tomato, arugula, EVOO and herb cream cheese on grilled honey grain bread. Chef Dupree’s Perfect Sandwich includes grilled NY strip steak, caramelized cippolini onions, talbot reserve cheese and horseradish sauce on sourdough bread.

Locally sourced and carefully crafted, the delicious comfort food and cocktails at The Visiteur are sure to please guests this season. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the casual Georgetown restaurant turns comfort food into an art, showcasing local ingredients with unique flavor combinations, from gourmet flatbreads to tacos, salads, burgers and large plates.

Located inside of the Washington Marriott Georgetown hotel , not far from Dupont Circle, the restaurant brings in locals and out of town guests alike, with its warm atmosphere and casual vibe. As the winter season gets underway, the restaurant’s new seasonal menus highlight some of the freshest food the area is known for, all with a unique spin on classic favorites.

For more information or to reserve a table at the restaurant, please call +1 202-872-1500.

About Washington Marriott Georgetown

Recently transformed and perfectly located, Washington Marriott Georgetown is ready to make your stay in the Nation's Capital truly memorable. You'll find the hotel ideally situated near the city's West End; the Kennedy Center is nearby, as are two Metro stations. Walk from the hotel's convenient location towards Georgetown or Dupont Circle for plenty of shopping and dining. Beautifully designed rooms and suites include ultra-comfortable bedding, flat-screen TVs, well-lit workspaces and spa-like bathrooms with walk-in showers. Elsewhere within the hotel, challenge yourself to a workout in the fitness center, or enjoy a great meal at The Visiteur, the trendy global-inspired restaurant. The hotel also offers American food at Blue Duck Tavern and delectable in-room dining. If you're hosting an event in D.C., you'll be impressed with the flexible venues, which include a large ballroom that seats up to 550 guests or attendees.

Washington Marriott Georgetown

1221 22nd Street NW, Washington, DC 20037 USA

+1 202-872-1500

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/waswe-washington-marriott-georgetown/

