Hershey to Webcast Fourth-Quarter Conference Call

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, January 31, 2019, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date.



Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 1-866-342-8591 in the United States and 1-203-518-9797 from all other locations and referencing the conference ID THC4Q18. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

The conference call will be available and can be replayed for 14 business days and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-723-2156 in the United States (1-402-220-2660 for international callers) and using the Hershey conference ID THC4Q18.

A listen-only webcast will be provided via The Hershey Company website. Please click here and navigate to “CALENDAR OF EVENTS” for webcast details.

If you are unable to click on the link above, please copy and paste the URL below into a web browser

https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html





FINANCIAL CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Poole Jeff Beckman 717-534-7556 717-534-8090

