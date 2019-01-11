Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort Introduces New Director of Sales & Marketing

Ponte Vedra resort appoints industry veteran Aaron Weegar as its new Director

/EIN News/ -- Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa announces the appointment of Aaron Weegar as the resort’s new Director of Sales & Marketing. In his new role, Weegar will oversee the property’s sales, marketing, public relations, and social media teams. He will also be responsible for planning and implementing innovative strategies to drive revenue from group, leisure and business clientele to the Ponte Vedra Beach hotel .

“We are delighted to welcome Aaron Weegar to Sawgrass Marriott Resort,” says Todd Hickey, General Manager of the award-winning property in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. “His extensive experience within the industry and strong emphasis on teamwork are guaranteed to leave a lasting mark on our team and our guests.” With over 14 years of hospitality experience, Weegar brings with him a wide variety of experience within the Florida market. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Sales at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in Lake Buena Vista. Prior to this role, he gained experience at The Westin Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood Beach and the Caribe Royale All-Suite Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando.

Weegar brings a wealth of experience and hospitality experience to the hotel’s event venues in Jacksonville, Florida . Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa prides itself on its passionate teams. With a full-service spa and numerous on-property dining options, guests can enjoy themselves without ever stepping foot off the Audubon-rated grounds. Additionally, the property is home to multiple pools, the nearby Cabana Beach Club, and beautifully maintained grounds.

Corporate groups and those traveling for business take delight in the award-winning meetings and events capabilities and the property’s captivating banquet halls in Jacksonville, Florida .

For more information, or to plan a stay at the hotel, guests can call 1-904-285-7777.

About the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa

The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa is a luxury oasis of golf, surf and sunshine located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Laid out across 15 acres, the resort combines contemporary accommodations, natural beauty, an amazing selection of dining options, a large spa, sophisticated meeting space and 99 holes of championship golf. As a guest of the beach resort, travelers can enjoy exclusive access to THE PLAYERS Stadium, one of the PGA TOUR's most venerable courses. Each guest’s stay is infused with relaxation, with choices from beautiful suites and villas that each provide lovely views of the nearby lagoon. Guests can stretch out and unwind in well-equipped accommodations, with modern furnishings and lavish bedding. The hotel’s helpful staff will make sure everything is attended to. Whether for business or leisure, the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa is an ideal destination in the laid-back heart of Ponte Vedra.

