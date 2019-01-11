nFusz and Instapage Announce Strategic Partnership

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ ), a leader in business-focused interactive video, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, announced it has entered into a partnership with Instapage, the global leader in post-click optimization, to incorporate interactive video capabilities from the nFusz platform into Instapage landing pages. nFusz, Inc. will become the first next-generation video partner to be made available to Instapage’s 15,000 enterprise clients including Verizon, eBay, TrueCar among others, across 100 countries who collectively have created over 1 million Instapage landing pages.



“The ability for marketing professionals and agencies to create custom, engaging post-click experiences at scale has yielded average conversion rates above 22%,” stated Yon Xiao, Director of Product at Instapage. “We’ve previously been limited in regard to the video analytics we’ve been able to offer our clients. However, customers will have complete transparency in calculating their video marketing ROI with the full suite of video analytics offered by nFusz,” continued Mr. Xiao.

“In today’s video centric world, video has rapidly become an essential element of any marketing strategy,” stated Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of nFusz. “Armed with the knowledge that consumers retain 95% more of the messaging communicated through video in comparison to standard text, marketers have pushed video into the forefront of the marketing landscape for 2019. For marketers using the Instapage platform, the ability to enjoy the same custom, engaging experience to their video content is a complete home run. Conversion rates above 22% are certainly impressive, though we will look to add value by bolstering the conversion rates of Instapage users across the board through the use of our interactive video technology,” continued Mr. Cutaia.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a recognized leader in business-focused interactive video and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software. The company’s flagship product, notifiCRM , is the first interactive video-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that allows anyone to create, distribute, post, track, and measure interactive videos that increase engagement and conversion rates by up to 600 percent. Video viewers can respond to one or more calls to action by clicking within a video while it’s playing – and no download is required. nFusz products are cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), available by subscription for individual and enterprise users, and accessible on all mobile and desktop devices. The company’s newest products, also based on its interactive video technology platform, include notifiMED, for the healthcare industry, notifiEDU, for the education industry, and notifiNGO, for non-profit organizations. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit: www.nFusz.com .

About Instapage

Instapage is the leader in post-click optimization and maximizes conversions for advertisers and marketers by enabling them to create, personalize, and optimize post-click experiences at scale. With more than a million customer landing pages at an average conversion rate above 22%, Instapage is helping more than 15,000 clients across 100 countries capture more value from their campaigns. For more information on Instapage, visit: www.instapage.com .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

