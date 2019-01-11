SafeStop Completes SOC 2 Data Security Compliance for its Safe, Secure School Bus Tracking System

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeStop, Inc., the creator of the SafeStop™ school bus tracking app for parents and analytics tool for school administrators, has completed the rigorous data security standards necessary to achieve System and Organization Controls 2 Type 2 compliance.



/EIN News/ -- The demanding examinations were administered via the third-party staff at 360 Advanced , a respected national Qualified Security Assessor, HITRUST CSF Assessor and Certified Public Accounting Firm based in St. Petersburg, FL.

The SOC 2 Type 2, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, provides service organizations a uniform method for disclosing independently assessed information about the design and operation of internal controls as they relate to one or more of the AICPA's Trust Services Principles of Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality or Privacy.

SafeStop has been designated SOC 2 Type 2 compliant not just at the data center and server level but at the entity level where their team works and day to day functionality of the school bus tracking and communications app occurs.

“We evaluated what the industry standard was, and it was a very low bar,” said Chief Technology Officer Keith Engelbert. “We even had some school districts asking for HIPAA compliance, and we felt that SOC 2 Type 2 struck a very good balance between the minimum industry standard and HIPAA, especially given the sensitivity of our data regarding some of the students’ special and medical needs. This type of designation serves to highlight SafeStop's ability to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of information that we both receive and store.”



SafeStop first became compliant in 2013 upon creating a powerful and secure mobile application that connects parents and school administrators with the vehicles transporting their students. Also included under SafeStop’s domain and meeting the high security standards is D360, a digital employee compliance and credentialing system that helps move existing employee paper records into the digital age while maintaining new files and credentials in a secure, cloud-based environment.

ABOUT SAFESTOP The SafeStop app provides a secure registration process, real-time map feature, estimated times of arrival, student scanning, SafeStop Analytics and an alerts and messaging center for its users. The app brings timely, accurate and valuable information to parents and school officials across North America. For more information, visit www.SafeStopApp.com.



ABOUT 360 ADVANCED 360 Advanced is a national Cybersecurity Compliance Audit firm based in St. Petersburg, Florida. Services provided include GDPR, SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft Vendor Policy, Penetration Testing and more. For an initial consultation, please contact Eric Ratcliffe at eratcliffe@360advanced.com.

