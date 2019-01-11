Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free, power-at-a-distance charging technology, today announced that Stephen R. Rizzone, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. The company will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



/EIN News/ -- The presentation will be broadcast live on the events section of the Energous website at Energous.com , where it will also be archived for 90 days.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® -- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Energous Investor Relations:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

IR@energous.com

Energous Public Relations:

PR@energous.com

408-963-0200







