TOP Ships Inc. Announces Exchange of Warrant

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TOPS) announced today that it has entered into a Warrant Exchange and Exercise Agreement (the “Agreement”) for the outstanding warrant previously sold on October 26, 2018 with an original exercise price of $1.50 per common share of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the “Warrant”). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has exchanged the Warrant with its sole holder and the exercise price of the Warrant has been reduced to $1.02 per share and the holder has agreed to exercise 300,000 common shares of the Warrant today.



