There were 92 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,583 in the last 365 days.

ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACWA Deputy Executive Director for Government Relations Cindy Tuck issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to tax water, which was part of his proposed 2019-20 state budget released today:

/EIN News/ -- “The vast majority of the state’s residents have access to safe drinking water, but a small percentage of the population does not. This unacceptable reality is a social issue for the State of California. ACWA believes that making access to safe drinking water for all Californians should be a top priority for the State. However, a statewide water tax is highly problematic and is not necessary when alternative funding solutions exist and the state has a huge budget surplus.

“ACWA wants to work with Gov. Newsom, his administration, the Legislature and other stakeholders on a funding solution that does not impose a statewide water tax.”

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

ACWA Logo primary with tagline rgb.png

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.