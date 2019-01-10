Lincoln Electric Appoints Gabriel Bruno to Executive Vice President, Finance

CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) (“Company”), announced today that Gabriel Bruno will serve as Executive Vice President, Finance, effectively immediately. In this role, Bruno will oversee global finance functions, external financial reporting and internal control infrastructure and will report to Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.



/EIN News/ -- “I am pleased to appoint Gabe as EVP, Finance as he brings tremendous value to the role following his successful, cross-functional leadership experience as Controller, Chief Information Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer at Lincoln Electric,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer. “His expertise will help support our strategic global finance initiatives.”

Bruno joined Lincoln Electric in 1995 and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in Finance and IT, including Corporate Controller and Director of Information Technology from 2004 to 2012 before being promoted to Chief Information Officer in 2012. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, a position he has held since 2016. Before joining Lincoln Electric, Gabe was a manager in the audit practice at Price Waterhouse. He earned his accounting degree from John Carroll University.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

