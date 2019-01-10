Larson Electronics Releases 64W Portable Telescoping LED Light Tower with 2 Wireless Remote-Controlled IR Spotlights

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a portable telescoping LED light tower with two, 32-watt remote-controlled infrared LED spotlights mounted on an aluminum tripod. This 64-watt unit enables operators to deploy 12V DC lights producing 950nm peak wavelength extended to heights between 3.5 and 10 feet.



The Larson Electronics WAL-TP-2X4600M-LED-IR-WR-12V Portable Telescoping LED Light Tower consists of two, 32-watt remote controlled infrared LED spotlights mounted atop an aluminum tripod.





The WAL-TP-2X4600M-LED-IR-WR-12V portable telescoping LED light tower features wireless remote-control operation enabling operators to rotate the light 360˚ and tilt vertical through 180˚ via commercial grade 28V DC internal motors. This unit features a weatherproof housing made of high-quality carbon fiber and ABS thermoplastic mixture that is resistant to heat, UV and impact. Both LEDs are mounted on a portable aluminum tripod with three legs that fold flat and secured at the top of the tower via heavy-duty magnets.

Larson Electronics’ telescoping LED light tower features a beam distance of 3,113 feet in a spotlight configuration covering more area than a halide lamp fixture. This unit is capable of operating in a temperature range of -20˚C and 65˚C. This light tower comes with a detachable 16-foot coil cord and cigarette plug that detaches via a weatherproof, 2-pin Deutsch connector with other cord and plug options available. Suitable applications include use with any vehicle or ATV equipped with a cigarette plug.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f6f920a-bf5c-4e5a-8fb8-9af8e8cef671



