Sarah Durham Named Chair of the National Brain Tumor Society Board of Directors

Nationally-recognized nonprofit branding and communications executive to lead Board of largest brain tumor patient advocacy organization

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), the largest nonprofit dedicated to the brain tumor community in the United States, has announced the appointment of Sarah Durham as Chair of its Board of Directors. Ms. Durham is the Founder, Principal, and Chief Executive Officer of Big Duck, a national communications firm that works exclusively with nonprofits to increase their visibility, raise money, and achieve their missions. Ms. Durham, who lost both parents to brain tumors, has been volunteering with the National Brain Tumor Society since 1996, and first joined its Board in 2013. She has served as the Vice Chair of the NBTS Board since 2016.

“Sarah has been all-in with NBTS for close to two decades,” said David F. Arons, Chief Executive Officer, National Brain Tumor Society. “She brings great passion for our cause, as well as tremendous community and leadership expertise. Sarah cares about patients and their families because she’s been in their shoes, and like the rest of us, wants to conquer and cure brain tumors. She will be an outstanding Board Chair.”

“National Brain Tumor Society’s vision is to conquer brain tumors-- once and for all," said Ms. Durham. "There is nothing I’d rather see, and help achieve, in my lifetime. We’ve got an outstanding staff and board who are fully focused on creating breakthrough treatments, supporting the brain tumor community, and providing leadership and strength throughout the brain tumor world. It’s my honor to serve as board chair.”

Ms. Durham is the author of the 2010 book, Brandraising: How Nonprofits Raise Visibility and Money Through Smart Communications and has provided expert commentary to numerous publications including, NPR, The Chronicle of Philanthropy, and Guidestar. She is a sought-after speaker on topics such as branding, fundraising, and other nonprofit communications topics, regularly invited to present at local and international Association of Fundraising Professionals conferences, the International Fundraising Congress in the Netherlands, and the Nonprofit Technology Conference. In 2006, she was named a “top fundraiser under 40” by Fundraising Success and “one of the most influential women in technology” by Fast Company in 2010. She also serves as an adjunct professor at NYU's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, teaching strategic communications.

Prior to founding Big Duck, a certified woman-owned business (MWBE), in 1994, Ms. Durham spent two years consulting on communications design and strategy work for some of the world’s most prominent brands, including Disney Consumer Products, Hearst Publications, and Estee Lauder. She graduated from the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design with Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1992.

About National Brain Tumor Society

National Brain Tumor Society invests in, mobilizes, and unites the brain tumor community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and care partners. We are the largest patient advocacy non-profit solely dedicated to the brain tumor community and a leading thought leader in the neuro-oncology field. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, our organization raises funds to invest in accelerating brain tumor treatments, prepare the community to navigate their unique brain tumor experience, and convene stakeholders while changing public policy to improve the lives and survival of brain tumor patients. Visit us at https://braintumor.org.

Tom Halkin Senior Manager of Communications National Brain Tumor Society Phone: (617) 393-2849 E-Mail: thalkin@braintumor.org Michael Antonellis Chief Marketing Officer National Brain Tumor Society Phone: 617-393-2841 E-Mail: mantonellis@braintumor.org



