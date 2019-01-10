Orlando Magic Partner with Violet Defense to Protect its Players with Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orlando Magic have announced a partnership with Violet Defense , an Orlando-based germ-killing company with patented UV technology, to bring the first known deployment of hospital-grade UV cleaning to the National Basketball Association (NBA).

/EIN News/ -- "The Orlando Magic are committed to winning and the innovations that provide the best opportunities to do that," said Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. "We are thrilled about what this partnership with Violet Defense could bring to our team, and most importantly, ways to keep a healthy locker room."

“We are always looking for opportunities to keep our players healthy," said Orlando Magic High Performance Director David Tenney. "And by keeping our players healthy and on the court, that gives us the best chance to win. With this exclusive partnership, we now have another tool available to help us do that.”

Utilizing the full spectrum of ultraviolet light, the patented products from Violet Defense deliver germ-killing protection throughout the air and onto any contact surface that is exposed to the UV light. Their technology, which can be installed or used in a mobile format, has been shown to kill up to 99.9% of key bacteria and viruses, including E. Coli, Salmonella, Norovirus, and even superbugs like MRSA, which presents a unique risk to otherwise healthy athletes.

“The Magic have demonstrated a real commitment to being very innovative in their pursuit of improved player performance. We are excited to have the opportunity to not only help protect our home team’s athletes from infection, but also to work closely with the Magic to identify additional opportunities specific to high performance athletes that will advance the science of infection control in the future,” said Terrance Berland, Chief Executive Officer of Violet Defense.

Through this arrangement, the Magic will be deploying a variety of products from Violet Defense’s S.A.G.E. (Surface & Air Germ Elimination) UV line to tackle germs in the locker rooms, training rooms, weight rooms, dining areas and medical areas. The Magic also plan to add this technology to its family area to disinfect the nursery, children’s play areas, and bathrooms ensuring the players’ families are protected. Additionally, a key element of this partnership will be the joint exploration of new ways to deploy the Violet Defense technology to protect their athletes at home and on the road.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning five division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $23 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 28 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming competed in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League in 2018.Ticket highlights for the 2018-19 Magic's 30th anniversary season in the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 2,500 seats priced $20 or less, 8,000 seats priced $40 or less and 9,000 seats priced $50 or under. For ticket information log on to www.orlandomagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

About Violet Defense

Founded in 2012, Violet Defense is on a journey to redefine the meaning of clean and find new ways to protect people from harmful germs that have grown resistant to traditional forms of cleaning and disinfecting. Its patented approach uses the proven power of germ-killing light, including UV and violet blue light, to fight the war against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. Its patented technology miniaturizes the deployment of germ-killing light to integrate into almost any product or environment. For more information on Violet Defense and the S.A.G.E. UV anti-microbial line, visit www.violetdefense.com .

Media Contact for the Orlando Magic:

Trish Wingerson, Director of Communications

Orlando Magic

407.916.2635

twingerson@orlandomagic.com

Media Contact for Violet Defense:

Jessica Jones, Vice President of Marketing

Violet Defense

407.433.1104, x1002

jjones@violetdefense.com



