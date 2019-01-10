Grande Lakes Orlando Goes Mobile

Guests at This Orlando Luxury Resort Can Now Unlock Their Guest Room From Their iPhone or Apple Watch

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grande Lakes Orlando has gone mobile. The property has just finished installing Mobile Key, which enables guests to engage in a multitude of convenient actions right from their iPhone or Apple Watch.

While the resort has always been bookable via Marriott’s Mobile Key app and offered mobile check-in as well, the new on-property implementation means guests can now skip the front desk — if they so choose — and head right to their room . Mobile Key enables the ability to unlock the assigned guest room as well as access the parking garage, fitness center, and pool area from their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Other Mobile Key abilities include mobile requests for toiletries and the chat feature to make requests without ever having to call.

For more information on the Mobile Key app, visit http://mobileapp.marriott.com/ - my-account .

About The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Situated on 500 acres of protected tropical landscape, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes welcomes visitors with impeccable service, luxurious amenities and 18 holes of unparalleled golf. Guests will enjoy views of the gardens, lakes or golf course from their accommodations, which feature personal balconies as well as no fewer than 11 dining destinations that incorporate sustainability and culinary innovation. The 40,000-sq.-ft. spa offers the perfect ending to a day spent in the state-of-the-art fitness center or on the Greg Norman-designed golf course, where innovative programs like the Caddie Concierge and FootGolf complement excellent traditional play. While guests have plenty to explore off-property with theme parks and the Kennedy Space Center close by, they can just as easily make unforgettable memories through the resort’s numerous recreation opportunities. These include kayaking, fishing and eco-tours along Shingle Creek, the Headwaters of the Everglades. For reservations, please call (800) 542-8680, or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/orlando .

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates more than 90 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation using #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc.

