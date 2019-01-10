Highball & Harvest at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Is Shaking Things up With New Winter Cocktail Menu

Luxury Orlando Resort Handcrafts Five Inspired Cocktails To Spice Up The Season

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highball & Harvest at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes has just added a new winter cocktail menu, which will be available through March of 2019.

Rhyme Nor Reason



Tracking the Bison





According to Obdulio Jimenez, Director of Food & Beverage, “Our talented bartender team was tasked with designing handcrafted cocktails inspired by the flavors of the season. And whether your personal taste tends to run from artisanal mezcal or specialty bourbon to vodka, tequila, or gin, you’ll find something special on our new cocktail menu to sip away the winter blues.”

The five new cocktails featured are:

Rhyme Nor Reason – a tribute to letting go of the desire for order and an encouragement to step outside what is expected. Composed of St. Augustine Gin, Green Chartreuse, Jalapeno Agave Syrup, Coconut Milk, and garnished with Lime peel and Coconut chips.

Road Less Traveled – inspired by a visit to the British Virgin Islands and a first encounter with a Tamarind fruit. Just one sip and you’ll feel like your feet are in the sand on a warm Caribbean beach. Handcrafted with Tres Generaciones Anejo Tequila, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Tamarind Syrup, Lemon and Orange juice, and garnished with a scorched Orange wheel.

Chickasaw Trails – paying homage to the Chickasaw plum, which is native to Northern Florida and ripens in late August. The cocktail features Enlightened Grains Vodka, Plum Syrup, Lime, Grapefruit, and Cranberry juice, and garnished with aromatized Rosemary and dehydrated spiced Stone Fruit.

Tracking The Bison – Winter means the bison make their way toward the nearest river to drink, leaving behind trails from their hooves in the snowfall, which hunters use to track the herd until winter turns to spring. For those who seek liquid sustenance, this inspired creation includes Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Fig Syrup, Cinnamon Syrup, and Lemon Juice and is garnished with a Lemon rose and dehydrated Fig.

Sage Advice – sometimes the best advice is “less can be more.” This is true in many aspects of life and is represented in this cocktail which combines a true artisanal Mezcal with carefully crafted ingredients to produce something much more than the sum of its parts. It is simply but expertly crafted with Bosscal Mezcal, Pineapple juice, Sage/Jalapeno syrup, and Egg white and garnished with Chocolate mole bitters.

About Highball & Harvest

Taste the fresh approach to local food at Highball & Harvest , set inside The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Aside from the classic cocktail, a highball is a train conductor’s signal to depart at full speed. It was how Central Florida’s abundant harvests moved from field to table, an iconic symbol of the region’s agricultural might. Paying homage to its name's history, Highball & Harvest is a unique farm-to-table restaurant, which sources fresh produce and herbs from the resort's 7,000-square-foot garden at Whisper Creek Farm. Honey is harvested from our resident bees, and the citrus is pulled from our orchard. Each of these elements has been incorporated into our process to create innovative Southern cuisine and handcrafted cocktails; all served in a warm and inviting environment. Savor every bite and sip in what is lauded as being one of the best restaurants in Orlando.

About The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Situated on 500 acres of protected tropical landscape, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes welcomes visitors with impeccable service, luxurious amenities and 18 holes of unparalleled golf. Guests will enjoy views of the gardens, lakes or golf course from their accommodations, which feature personal balconies as well as no fewer than 11 dining destinations that incorporate sustainability and culinary innovation. The 40,000-sq.-ft. spa offers the perfect ending to a day spent in the state-of-the-art fitness center or on the Greg Norman-designed golf course, where innovative programs like the Caddie Concierge and FootGolf complement excellent traditional play. While guests have plenty to explore off-property with theme parks and the Kennedy Space Center close by, they can just as easily make unforgettable memories through the resort’s numerous recreation opportunities. These include kayaking, fishing and eco-tours along Shingle Creek, the Headwaters of the Everglades. For reservations, please call (800) 542-8680, or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/orlando .

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates more than 90 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation using #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc.

