Data Storage Corporation Announces new Enterprise Data Center in North Carolina

DSC’s newest Tier 3 data center facility incorporates the latest enterprise technology to provide Infrastructure, Disaster Recovery and High Availability as a Service for IBM Power systems running IBM i, AIX and Linux

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB:DTST), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced the addition of its newest data center located in North Carolina.



The new data center has the latest enterprise technology and is focused on delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and High Availability as a Service (HAaaS). The data center’s technology is reserved for IBM Power systems running IBM i, AIX and Linux, as well as Intel systems running Microsoft Windows virtual environments.

The addition of the new Tier 3 enterprise class data center with state-of-the-art security will allow DSC to meet the growing demand for its portfolio of ezServices, including ez-Backup, ezRecovery and ezAvailability, adding to DSC’s existing network of data centers and fiber backbone. Using the next generation of IBM enterprise Power9 servers and A9000 storage, DSC will meet the business demands of any workload.

“With the addition of DSC’s newest, state-of-the-art Tier 3 data center facility, we are greatly enhancing the enterprise technology services currently available to our clients for unparalleled infrastructure, disaster recovery and availability of stored data and applications,” stated Chuck Piluso, CEO, DSC. “We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional data storage, protection and accessibility, and are confident our new North Carolina facility will go a long way toward providing these services to a host of present and prospective clients.”

DSC’s President, Hal Schwartz, states, “Our new North Carolina Tier 3 data center represents another milestone for our company. We remain committed to ensuring exemplary data storage and protection services for every client; this new facility is emblematic of that commitment. Our North Carolina facility incorporates cutting-edge technology and is supported by a highly respected expert staff in data storage, infrastructure, recovery and availability. Our clients can rest assured they are in the most capable of hands in the industry. We pride ourselves on innovation, and this new Tier 3 data center is a stellar example of our commitment to excellence.”

/EIN News/ -- About Data Storage Corporation

The company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage and protection. Clients look to DSC to ensure disaster recovery and business continuity, strengthen security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The company markets to business, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies, including virtualization and cloud computing. Through DSC’s units the company provides IaaS, SaaS, Disaster Recovery, VoIP, IBM Power hardware, storage, managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew J. Barwicki

516-662-9461

Andrew@Barwicki.com



