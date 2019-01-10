Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Emergency Stop Switch, CI/II/III, 3-Pole, 600V Rated

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof emergency stop switch for controlling machines, devices and processes in Class I, II and III rated hazardous locations. This three-phase, three-pole, 600-volt rated switch is protected by a NEMA 4X rated enclosure featuring a 20-amp SPDT red push-button switch.



This 3-pole explosion proof device is three-phase 600V rated and is protected by a NEMA 4X rated enclosure. The 20-amp SPDT red push button switch can be reset with a push-and-pull action and is offered in a feed through or dead end configuration.





The EPCS-PB20-3P-600V-AXC.120V explosion proof emergency stop switch features a red, mushroom head switch operating on 20 amps and rated at three-phase 600V. Operators can connect to 120V auxiliary contacts with this unit, which is made of cast copper-free aluminum that is corrosion resistant. The enclosure provides protection from bad weather elements, including sleet, rain, snow, and splashing/spraying water making the unit suitable for use in areas where corrosive or combustible environments are prevalent.

This emergency stop switch can be mounted on surfaces using mounting lugs and comes in a feed-through or dead-end configuration. This unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2 and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III locations. Suitable applications for this explosion proof emergency stop switch include use in control stations, warehouses, manufacturing plants, outdoor settings, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

