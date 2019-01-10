Get SPRAT Certified at Columbus McKinnon’s Rock Lititz Training Center

SPRAT Level 1, 2 and 3 training courses are ideal for both industrial and entertainment professionals

GETZVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and services for material handling, is now offering professional SPRAT rope access training and certification. Held at Columbus McKinnon’s state-of-the-art training facility in Rock Lititz, Pennsylvania, this course is designed to provide the necessary skills for Level 1, 2 or 3 SPRAT certification .



This 5-day SPRAT training and evaluation course is designed to provide recognition and credibility to rope access technicians. This course will cover the necessary skills for either Level 1, 2 or 3 SPRAT certification.





/EIN News/ -- “As a SPRAT member company, Columbus McKinnon designed this comprehensive training course to closely follow SPRAT certification requirements,” said Paul Smielecki, Marketing and Training Manager – Industrial Equipment Group, North America. “Each training session, taught by our professional trainers, consists of four days of training and evaluation on the fifth day. Then we utilize independent evaluators for the certification process.”

Rope access is a vital skill required for a variety of industries and applications, including wind energy, construction, high-rise building maintenance and bridge inspection, as well as theatrical, arena, circus and outdoor live event productions.

SPRAT certification earned at the completion of the course will allow students to perform rope access work appropriate to one of three levels: Level 1: Rope Access Worker, Level 2: Rope Access Lead Technician or Level 3: Rope Access Supervisor.

Aside from training and certification sessions, we also offer free rope access workshops where technicians can sharpen their skills or work on advanced techniques, without the pressure of evaluation. These workshops are offered two days a month. The only requirement is a valid SPRAT or IRATA certification.

To learn more about Columbus McKinnon’s SPRAT certification course, or any of the company’s training classes, visit https://training.cmworks.com or call 716-689-5400.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies, systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, cranes, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.

