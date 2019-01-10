Better Yourself in the New Year

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) A new year is the perfect opportunity to take a fresh look at your life and re-evaluate what you’d like to accomplish – both physically and mentally – during the coming year.



Photo Courtesy of PUR



Photo Courtesy of Harper Collins



Photo Courtesy of Atkins





/EIN News/ -- From committing to healthier habits like eating better, drinking more water and sticking to a workout routine to discovering new ways to be your best self and giving up a bad habit or two, some simple tips and products can help you take action toward boosting your overall well-being and reaching your resolutions.

To find more tips and tricks for improving your life this year, visit eLivingToday.com.

Healthy Hydration

When considering a New Year’s resolution to drink more water, a commitment to drinking cleaner, healthier and great-tasting water is essential. Consider using the easy-to-install PUR Advanced Faucet Filtration System to fill up a reusable water bottle, make smoothies, wash fruits and vegetables and more. It’s certified to reduce more than 70 contaminants, including 99 percent of lead – more than any other brand, according to NSF. Learn more at PUR.com.

Be Your Best Self

If you feel as though you aren’t truly who you want to be, or if you dream of a better life, now is the time to turn your dream into reality with “Best Self” by Mike Bayer. Chock-full of revealing quizzes and provocative questionnaires, the book can empower you to embrace your authenticity, acknowledge what is holding you back and help you break through to live a passionate life to the fullest. Find more information at CoachMikeBayer.com/Book.

Sized for a Snack

Put a plant-positive twist on new year’s resolutions by snacking on nutritious foods like Kale and Quinoa Bites from Yves Veggie Cuisine. Ideal for sharing with friends and family or as a quick snack, just pop in the oven for 10 minutes to enjoy a crispy, tasty bite that’s gluten-free, low in fat and a good source of fiber. With two superfoods joining forces, the bite-sized treat can help keep appetites at bay without sacrificing flavor. Find additional healthy snacking ideas at yvesveggie.com.

Sip a Protein-Packed Shake

One of the difficulties in healthy eating is getting great-tasting lean protein. For an easier nutritional choice, consider Premier Protein’s 11-ounce shakes, packed with lean protein ideal for breakfast on-the-go, an afternoon snack or a post-workout boost. They contain 30 grams of protein, 160 calories and 1 gram of sugar. Available in earth-first packaging, the shakes feature a resealable plant-based cap derived from sugarcane. Visit premierprotein.com for more information.

Fiber-Filled Flavor

For a protein- and fiber-rich snack low in sugar, Atkins Protein Wafer Crisps provide a light and crispy texture for a surprisingly filling treat. Whether it’s for a grab-and-go snack or afternoon pick-me-up, the wafer crisps boast 10-11 grams of protein, 4-5 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar with three flavor profiles to choose from: Peanut Butter, Chocolate Mint and Lemon Vanilla. Find additional nutritious snacking options at Atkins.com.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33b1b8b2-ff16-4a41-9bf0-a7131811268b

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea9da453-1bc5-40ad-a02d-0b63553ee94e

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74d7de06-7edc-49e9-b32f-97fc5f77380f



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.