Robin Expands Executive Bench with Three New Appointments to Support Increasing Customer Demand, Channel Traction for delivering Big Data, Database, AI/ML as a Service on Kubernetes

Company Welcomes Paul Zeiter, CRO, Jim Thayer, VP of Channel and Don Dama, VP of Global Strategic Accounts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin, the provider of industry-leading Hyper-converged Kubernetes platform , today announced that it is expanding its executive bench with three new appointments to support increasing customer demand and channel traction for its unique solution that enables delivering Big Data, Database, AI/ML as a Service.



/EIN News/ -- Joining Robin’s leadership team are Paul Zeiter , Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Jim Thayer , VP Of Channel and Business Development and Don Dama , VP of Global Strategic Accounts.

As CRO for Robin, Paul Zeiter is charged with Robin’s revenue, customer acquisition and growth initiatives. Prior to joining Robin, Paul was the President of Zerto where he drove the company from startup to global success. He also served as Chief Revenue Officer at Boston-based BondLink, VP of Sales at EMC and VP of Worldwide sales for Kashya.

As VP of Channel and Business Development, Jim Thayer brings to Robin 20 years of driving sustained revenue, market and earnings growth in regional, national and global markets. Prior to joining Robin, Jim Thayer served at Tintri Storage as Western Area Director of Sales, where he relaunched and grew the Western Area Sales Team, exceeding the projected sales plan by more than 40 percent.

As Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts, Don Dama has empowered Global 500 customers and partners to execute transformational change through innovation. Over the last 25 years, Don has served as a senior executive in several enterprise technology companies including two of the three largest enterprise software companies in the world. As Senior Vice President of Global Sales and General Manager of Global Strategic Accounts at Infor, Don’s business unit’s success led to the acquisition of Lawson software for $2B and a re-capitalization for over $600M. As Senior Vice President Global Enterprise at Endeca, Don’s business unit propelled rapid growth enabling the company to be acquired by Oracle for $1.1B.

"While concepts such as StatefulSets and persistent volumes are expanding the applicability of containers for Stateful apps, there are challenges around running them effectively in production,” according to an analysis from Arun Chandrasekaran, Distinguished Vice President, Analyst at Gartner, featured in a Gartner Report, Predicts 2019: Artificial Intelligence Core Technologies. This and the recent ROBIN and CIO.com survey underscores the opportunity to improve the experience of IT managers with solutions like Robin Hyperconverged Kubernetes Platform.

"As more and more enterprises continue to realize complexities in deploying and managing Big Data, AI and Machine Learning applications, demand is only increasing for our Hyper-converged Kubernetes Platform across all industries and solution sets,” said Premal Buch, CEO of Robin. “We are thrilled to welcome Paul, Jim and Don to our executive team. Their vision, leadership and expertise will be instrumental in guiding Robin through this important next phase of growth, which we kicked off with our recent $20 million Series B round."

“Robin Systems has the right solution at the right time for today’s Global 2000 companies looking for innovative solutions that solve the challenges of Big Data, Databases and AI/ML at the application level,” said Paul Zeiter, CRO for Robin. “Robin’s innovative approach enables companies to overcome those challenges while delivering greater agility, flexibility and cost savings. I am excited to lead Robin and to scale the organization to new heights as we take the business up and to the right and continue to delight our growing customer base.”

“Robin’s Hyperconverged Kubernetes platform for Big Data, database and AI/ML applications is already making a big difference for leading enterprises by addressing the fundamental Kubernetes challenge,” said Jim Thayer, VP of Channel and Business Development for Robin. “I am honored to lead Robin as it further scales its ability to help companies modernize their infrastructure with technology that brings simplicity to DevOps and IT without requiring additional investment and management focus.”

“As Robin enters the next phase of its growth, it will have a more transformative impact on the enterprise than ever before,” said Don Dama, Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts. “I look forward to driving success for Robin in 2019 and beyond. With its self-service approach, Robin stands out in its ability to increase time-to-value, productivity and efficiencies across a wide range of business initiatives and industries including financial services, telecommunications and healthcare."

About Robin Hyperconverged Kubernetes Platform

ROBIN is the industry’s first hyper-converged Kubernetes platform for big data, databases, and AI/ML. The platform provides a self-service App-store experience for the deployment of any application, anywhere. ROBIN Hyper-Converged Kubernetes platform addresses the fundamental Kubernetes challenges for data-heavy applications and extends the microservices oriented Kubernetes to big data , NoSQL, Relational Databases , and AI/ML deployments, On-Premise and in the Cloud.

ROBIN hyper-converged Kubernetes platform is feature-rich and brings simplicity to DevOps and critical IT functions in the enterprise for big data, databases, and AI/ML.

About Robin

Robin Systems is the first hyper-converged Kubernetes solution for big data, databases and AI/ML. Robin is the only solution that embeds application workflows natively into the storage, network, and cloud infrastructure stack. As a result, every application benefits from a simple managed the service-like experience, along with automated deployment and lifecycle management. Traditional hypervisor-based virtualization typically suffers from poor performance and complex and time-consuming application lifecycle management. With Robin, enterprises can bring their applications online much faster, at lower cost, and in any location (on-premise, or in the cloud). With a team that includes industry veterans from leading enterprise technology companies such as NetApp, Oracle, and Veritas, Robin Systems seeks to disrupt the $20 billion-plus virtualization market with its hyper-converged Kubernetes platform. The San Jose California-based company is backed by leading investors such as Clear Ventures , DN Capital , USAA , Hasso Plattner Ventures, and CloudScale Capital Partners .

Robin.io, the Robin.io logo and ROBIN Hyper-Converged Kubernetes Platform for Enterprise Applications and Application-to-Spindle Quality of Service Guarantee are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin Systems, Inc., and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

