Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions In Advanced Discussions With New Logistics Client

/EIN News/ -- Reno, Nev., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (AITX: OTCPK) is pleased to announce that Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), its wholly owned subsidiary, is in advanced discussions with a new logistics client to deliver a customized software solution that could be deployed to several of the client’s locations.



“We are very pleased to continue to penetrate the logistics industry as we add another potential client to the existing list of clients that we have deployed to or are in discussions with for potential deployments,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “Working closely with the logistics industry has allowed us to create additional custom solutions that are high value to this massive industry. This particular example is exciting because of how many other applications it can be adapted for.”

Adoption of this solution could save the client 75% of the expense of alternative solutions while providing superior performance. The company is finalizing contract details with the potential client and expects to get final contract documents this month.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com

About RAD

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, RAD can help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. RAD robotics technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. RAD robotic solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

