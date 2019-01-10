Inpixon Chosen for Planned Smart School Safety Network

Fusion of Indoor and Outdoor Location Data Intended to Enable School Officials to Locate Students and Staff, to Identify Trespassers, and to Communicate in Emergencies

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today reported that its Indoor Positioning Analytics (“IPA”) Sensor 4000SE has been selected to be used in connection with the development of a “Smart School” safety network solution intended to equip schools and campuses with situational awareness and communication technologies that can enhance safety to create a more optimal learning environment. Inpixon’s IPA will detect wireless signals emitted from student-worn, wrist-based devices and other wireless devices with GPS, cellular, Bluetooth and NFC technology on a school's campus allowing it and potentially law enforcement to identify the location of individuals on school property. The solution will include an integrated notification system capable of disseminating messages relating to an impending or existing emergency.



"We are honored to have our IPA sensors selected as the future backbone of a system intended to protect and enhance the safety of students and education professionals," said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "It's essential that schools have the capability to know where people are, to see who's there that's not supposed to be, and to be able to communicate directly with everyone on school property."

The Smart School solution will be able to identify the location of students, teachers, administrators and visitors within a facility and will send alerts to officials when it detects unknown wireless devices which may, for instance, indicate a trespasser. With the integrated notification system, immediate dissemination of messaging in the event of a possible or actual emergency or threat is possible.

"We believe the Smart School solution will be one of the first to market to seamlessly track a person's location as they transition between indoor and outdoor," noted Shirish Tangirala, Inpixon's Chief Product Officer. "Outdoor positioning via GPS is offered by many providers. However, indoor positioning is much less common. Rarer still is the combination of indoor and outdoor positioning. We believe that the fusion of indoor and outdoor location data will have a significant impact."

"We believe this solution, while designed specifically for schools, can also be leveraged by and of tremendous benefit to law enforcement and first responders when responding to incidents at schools that have this solution available by providing a systemized platform for location and communication,” added Mr. Ali. “We are delighted to be part of this wide-reaching business effort to bring smarter connectivity to our schools to better meet today’s unique safety challenges.”

