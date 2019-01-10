GridGain Cloud In-Memory-Computing-Platform-as-a-Service Adds Automatic Data Persistence, High Availability and Immediate Restarts

Launch a Test Environment for Apache Ignite as an In-Memory Database with Just a Few Mouse Clicks

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced that GridGain Cloud, an in-memory-computing-platform-as-a-service (imcPaaS) solution, now includes automatic disk-based persistence of the in-memory operational dataset which ensures immediate data access if a cluster restart is ever required. Anyone interested in testing Apache Ignite as an in-memory database (IMDB) can now launch a free 4-node trial environment with just a few mouse clicks. The trial enables users to quickly and easily launch a hosted Apache Ignite in-memory database and use ANSI-99 SQL or a variety of other protocols to communicate with the cluster. GridGain Cloud is the first ACID-compliant, key-value in-memory database with ANSI-99 SQL support.



/EIN News/ -- GridGain Cloud, a fully managed service that can be launched with just a few mouse clicks, delivers in-memory speed by maintaining all data in memory. GridGain Cloud offers unlimited horizontal scalability by distributing data across a distributed cluster of servers. New nodes can be added to the cluster dynamically. The data held in memory is continually backed up to disk and is available in seconds in the event of a restart. GridGain Cloud supports key-value APIs, interactive SQL with GridGain Cloud Web Console; a unified REST API for SQL and key-value operations; ANSI-99 SQL using Apache Ignite or GridGain ODBC/JDBC drivers; and Apache Ignite or GridGain thin clients for Java, .NET, C++, Python, Node.JS, PHP and other languages.

GridGain Quote

“Modern organizations need unprecedented levels of speed and scalability to support their digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience and artificial intelligence initiatives. The GridGain in-memory computing platform is quickly proving to be the most cost-effective and mature approach to achieving these goals and GridGain Cloud now shortens the learning curve to near zero,” said Nikita Ivanov, CTO of GridGain Systems.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and HTAP. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

