Axonify Announces Key 2018 Milestones Including Record Growth

Organization Achieved Major Customer Wins and Launched Significant Platform Enhancements; Reports 36 Percent Revenue Growth in 2018

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating a year of growth and innovation, Axonify today announced key company milestones for 2018 including a 36 percent increase in revenue growth as it delivers microlearning to users in 95 countries and 45 languages. Critical to the organization’s momentum was a broader entry into the retail and manufacturing markets and partnering with new clients Citizens Bank, Chaloub Group and M&M Food Market, among others.



/EIN News/ -- “With today’s pace of business change and information overload, organizations are realizing that employee learning is critical to achieving positive business outcomes,” said Carol Leaman, President and CEO of Axonify. “Axonify is committed to helping our customers’ employees remember to do the things that matter most to their business and as a result our company has grown tremendously over the last year. We look forward to an even more positive year ahead as we continue to expand our products and the markets served.”

In 2018 Axonify added more than 60 new employees with plans to hire another 30 in 2019. Additionally, the organization made key advancements in its microlearning platform including the launch of Axonify Impact™, a built-in learning attribution engine that uses big data to help organizations measure how learning drives business results.

Axonify was recognized with several awards in 2018, including:

Training Industry – Top 20 Health and Safety Training and Top 20 Gamification

Deloitte Fast 50 & Fast 500 – Ranked among the fastest growing companies in Canada

Great Place to Work – Best Workplaces in Canada

Great Place to Work – Best Workplace in Technology

Great Place to Work – Best Workplace Managed by Women

Canadian HR Awards – Canadian HR Champion (CEO Carol Leaman)

Additionally, client organizations were recognized based on their work with Axonify, including:

Aristocrat – Winner of an Association for Talent Development (ATD) BEST Award

Rogers Communications – Winner of a Silver Brandon Hall Group Award for Best Customer Training Program

For more information, visit Axonify.com .

About Axonify

Axonify is the only microlearning platform trusted by global business leaders to drive performance. With a proven approach that’s based in brain science, and uses adaptive microlearning and gamification to make employee learning effective and engaging, our platform ingrains knowledge deep enough to change employee behavior at work. With more than 130 customers in 95 countries around the world, including Walmart, Bloomingdale’s, and John Hancock, Axonify makes learning personal to the individual, and impactful for the business. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada. For more information, please visit www.axonify.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mirabile

Young & Associates

724-772-2038

jenniferlm@yapr.com



