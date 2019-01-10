Gopher Protocol Initiates Antenna Testing for Mesh Network Gateway Devices

/EIN News/ -- Signals the Final Phase of Product Development Prior to Launching a Prototype Mesh Network



San Diego, CA, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, including a global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced today it initiated testing multiple antenna types and configurations as part of the final phase of development for its mesh network gateway device.

The antenna is a critical component of any wireless system and is responsible for maintaining thorough network communication. Most of the antennas for modern wireless communications are required to be small in size and low in profile. This requirement enables them to be embedded easily into static or portable devices, maintaining high performance. Gopher’s evaluation of multiple antenna types and configurations includes a sophisticated analysis of bandwidth fidelity, gain, packet loss, efficiency of signal and other factors before selecting the optimal choice that can deliver the capabilities of Gopher’s mesh network. These innovative capabilities include transmission of voice and video data, some of the industry’s strongest encryption protections, and the ability to run privately over other networks.

Danny Rittman, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Gopher, stated, "In this stage of our mesh network system we invest our technical resources to determine the optimal antenna types for our gateway and mobile units. It is well known that antennas play key role within RF systems performance. Efficient optimization techniques are used to achieve accurate design match. Today innovative antenna technologies offer a diverse range antennas distinct for each application. The key factors in consideration for our system are quality and reliability of the wireless nodes that comprise the network and we are performing all the necessary checks in order to ensure secured, and accurate communication. Our mesh network antenna is required to cover a wide frequency bandwidth and several frequency bands. It is expected to be small in size or low in profile. It will be integrated with other system's major components in order to achieve reliability, quality and high performance."

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (“Gopher”) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

