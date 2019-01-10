Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra® Titan™ Reverse Shoulder System-S

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the full market release of the Integra® Titan™ Reverse Shoulder System-S (RSS-S). This launch includes a new glenoid baseplate design to expand the Integra® Titan™ Reverse Shoulder System.



The new glenoid baseplate was designed with advanced imaging analysis to improve fit and stability for patients of varying anatomy. In reverse shoulder arthroplasty, strong fixation in the patient’s bone is key for long-term success of the implant construct. The new RSS-S baseplate was designed to achieve immediate fixation with an independent central screw, and the porous-coated central post allows the patient’s bone to grow onto the implant to further maximize the potential for long-term fixation.

“We designed the Titan Reverse Shoulder System-S to leverage the latest data on glenoid morphology in various patient populations, while streamlining the instrumentation to improve the flow of each case,” said Dr. Matthew Ramsey of the Rothman Institute and a design surgeon of the system. “The new system builds upon the established legacy of our diaphyseal-fit humeral stems, which allow me to treat my patients without cement in primary and revision surgeries.”



“The Titan Reverse Shoulder System is the foundation of our shoulder portfolio and a key growth driver in our Extremity Orthopedics franchise,” said Robert T. Davis, Jr., corporate vice president and president, Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. “The launch of RSS-S demonstrates our commitment to continuous innovation in the shoulder arthroplasty space with the goal of improving patient outcomes.”

The Titan Reverse Shoulder System-S was developed with the following industry thought leaders: Matthew Ramsey, MD; William Geissler, MD; Reza Omid, MD; Jean-Marc Glasson, MD; Phillip Duke, MB.BS, FRACS, FA(ORTH)A; and Mark Ross, MB.BS.FRACS, FA(ORTH)A.



About Integra

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, Certas™, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com .



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the products and services provided by Integra. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Among other things, the willingness of surgical professionals to use Integra products may affect the prospects for their use in surgical procedures. In addition, the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors, identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Item IA of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could affect actual results.

