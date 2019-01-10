Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

TOKYO (January 10, 2019) — Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires have been selected as original equipment for the 2019 model of Kawasaki's Ninja ZX-6R middle super sport motorcycles,*1 launched on October 12, 2018. Bridgestone's BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires are crucial to drawing out the maximum sports performance of this motorcycle, which can be ridden on surfaces ranging from circuit tracks to winding and city roads.

Going forward, Bridgestone will deploy BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires and other Bridgestone brand products worldwide and expand their usage as original equipment.

Photographs contained in this news release are used with permission from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. These photographs may not be reproduced or reused without permission.