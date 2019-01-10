Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
TOKYO (January 10, 2019) — Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires have been selected as original equipment for the 2019 model of Kawasaki's Ninja ZX-6R middle super sport motorcycles,*1 launched on October 12, 2018. Bridgestone's BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires are crucial to drawing out the maximum sports performance of this motorcycle, which can be ridden on surfaces ranging from circuit tracks to winding and city roads.
Going forward, Bridgestone will deploy BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires and other Bridgestone brand products worldwide and expand their usage as original equipment.
Photographs contained in this news release are used with permission from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. These photographs may not be reproduced or reused without permission.
*1 More information on these motorcycle models can be found on the website of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
( https://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/newsroom/news/detail/?f=20181012_9701 )
About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world’s largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.