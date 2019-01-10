Bridgestone Launches BATTLAX ADVENTURECROSS AX41 Adventure Touring Motorcycle Tire

TOKYO (January 10, 2019) — Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced the launch of the BATTLAX ADVENTURECROSS AX41 tire, a new addition to its lineup of adventure touring motorcycle tires. The newest offering in the BATTLAX tire line features superior off-road performance and durability. Scheduled for release in the U.S. and Canada in January 2019 and in other regions in February 2019, the initial lineup of BATTLAX ADVENTURECROSS AX41 tires will include four front tire sizes and five rear tire sizes.

The BATTLAX ADVENTURECROSS AX41 tire is engineered for predominantly off-road driving. This tire's superior off-road performance is the product of a high-rigidity compound as well as large blocks on the tire's perimeter that enable the tire to exhibit strong traction on muddy surfaces. In addition, the BATTLAX ADVENTURECROSS AX41 front tire employs a new technology that optimizes the block wall angle for added durability.

F/R Tire Size TT/TL Notes Front 100/90 - 19M/C 57Q TL * Front 110/80 B 19M/C 59Q TL * Front 120/70 B 19M/C 60Q TL Front 90/90 - 21M/C 54Q TL * Rear 140/80 B 17M/C 69Q TL * Rear 150/70 B 17M/C 69Q TL * Rear 170/60 B 17M/C 72Q TL Rear 150/70 B 18M/C 70Q TL * Rear 130/80 B 17M/C 65Q TL *

* Tires that have "USE TUBE ON TUBE TYPE RIM" displayed on their sidewall can be used with a tube-type rim if the appropriate tube is inserted into a tubeless tire.

1. Tread Pattern

(1) High cross-section area block (rear tire)

The BATTLAX ADVENTURECROSS AX41 tire boasts a block cross-section area roughly 30 percent larger than the previous generation tire. This gives the new offering high grip and traction.

(2) Block wall angle optimization technology (front tire)

Bridgestone utilizes a block wall angle optimization technology in the design of the BATTLAX ADVENTURECROSS AX41 tire. Tire engineers used this technology to optimize the block shapes in the tire's tread pattern to limit uneven wear. This technology is also utilized in front BATTLAX ADVENTURECROSS AX41 tires to prevent uneven wear and improve durability.

Tire blocks viewed from the side

2. Compound

(1) High rigidity and durability

Rear BATTLAX ADVENTURECROSS AX41 tires use a compound that contributes to an increase in rigidity and durability of approximately 30 percent when compared to rear BATTLAX ADVENTURE A41 tires. This enables greater traction.