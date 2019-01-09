Rally to End the Shutdown
If you’re in the Washington area, we encourage you to join the Rally to End the Government Shutdown tomorrow, January 10th, at noon.
Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are going without a paycheck, and millions of Americans are going without vital services. It’s time for the Senate to take action to reopen our government.
January 10
12-2 p.m.
AFL-CIO Headquarters
815 16th St. NW
Washington, D.C. 20006
