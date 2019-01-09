CES: FeiyuTech elevates their gimbal game, adding the Ricca waterproof motion camera to their impressive gamme

Las Vegas, January 8-11 2019, South Hall 2, Booth 25,747

/EIN News/ -- Guilin, China, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeiyuTech , international leader in photo and video stabilization technology, is elevating their gimbal game, adding the Ricca waterproof motion camera to their impressive gamme of products. With an impressive collection of gimbals for everyone from the smartphone user to the professional photographer and videographer, the Ricca will offer an additional FeiyuTech option for those seeking next level photo or video of their exhilarating escapades.

FeiyuTech AK4000/2000

These gimbals are carefully crafted to handle the ultra-strong payload capacity heavy, professional cameras necessitate, balancing the maximum load while maintaining the center of gravity and featuring follow-focus. This is the only device with a touch screen to regulate both the gimbal and the camera, for empowering videographers with total control at all times. The slant design enables unobstructed shooting and framing, for clean and clever shots that push previous expectations.

FeiyuTech G6 Plus

This handheld gimbal delivers better photography and better quality in a three-axis stabilizer that features follow-focus for easy filming. Compatible with action cameras, mirrorless camera, and smartphones, the FeiyuTech G6 Plus is as versatile as each voyage recorded. The interactive experience includes an OLED display and unique camera modes which can all be accessed on the handle, further enhancing the smooth filming experience.

FeiyuTech Ricca demo at CES

FeiyuTech embraces imagination and innovation, designing products capable of accompanying adventurers anytime, anywhere. The new FeiyuTech Ricca waterproof motion camera will bring the latest technology, including 12 million pixels, low light options, touch zoom, and premium photo and video, in a durable waterproof device driven to capture the intoxicating speed of life!

About FeiyuTech

Established in 2007, FeiyuTech is a world leader in manufacturing videography stabilization technology that combines imagination and innovation. As an innovator, FeiyuTech has defined multiple industry milestones including their position as the first gimbal manufacturer to collaborate with Apple. Ingenuity and excellence are at the heart of the brand, which empowers adventurers with robust tools made for smooth and stable filming, in any active environment.

