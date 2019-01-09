Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements

ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has entered into multi-year agreements with the ABC Television Network that extend and renew the network affiliations for all of Gray’s 28 ABC affiliated television stations across 25 markets.



/EIN News/ -- “We have enjoyed a strong relationship with ABC for several decades,” said Gray’s Executive Chairman, Hilton H. Howell, Jr. “Today, we are pleased to be able to build on that experience to extend our ABC affiliations for years to come.”

“We are very pleased to extend our relationship on the strong, community-focused Gray Television stations,” said John Rouse, EVP Affiliate Relations and Marketing, ABC Television Network. “We look forward to working closely with the Gray team to drive strong results in these important markets well into the future.”

The ABC affiliated television stations covered by the new agreements are as follows:

Station DMA Name WWSB Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) WJRT-TV Flint-Saginaw-Bay City WBAY-TV Green Bay-Appleton WTVG Toledo KSPR-LD Springfield, MO KCRG-TV Cedar Rapids KOLO-TV Reno KTRE & KLTV Tyler-Longview KSFY & KPRY Sioux Falls WTVM Columbus, GA-Opelika, AL KNOE Monroe - El Dorado KSWO Wichita Falls & Lawton WALB-D2 Albany, GA WLOX Biloxi-Gulfport WCJB-TV Gainesville WDAM-D2 Hattiesburg-Laurel KOTA-TV, KHSD-TV and KSGW-TV Rapid City WHSV-TV Harrisonburg KAIT Jonesboro WBKO Bowling Green WVAW-LP Charlottesville KGNS-TV Laredo KJCT-LD Grand Junction-Montrose WTOK-TV Meridian

About Gray:

Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 91 television markets, including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. Our television stations broadcast almost 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks. We also own video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact: Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

About ABC Television Network :

The ABC Television Network, part of The Walt Disney Company, delivers award-winning entertainment, news and sports programming to viewers via eight owned stations and more than 230 affiliated stations across the U.S.

ABC Contact: Charissa Gilmore, VP Corporate Communications, Disney|ABC Television, 818-414-4148



