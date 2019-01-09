Lifeboat Signs Partnership Agreement with Imperva

Lifeboat partners with leader in cybersecurity

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies announced today that it signed an agreement with Imperva, a cybersecurity leader that delivers best-in-class solutions to protect data and applications on-premises, in the cloud and across hybrid environments.

Lifeboat Distribution will provide leading Imperva solutions including Cloud Application Security, WAF Gateways, Attack Analytics and Threat Intelligence in order to help safeguard customers from cyberattacks. Imperva has been recognized as a leader in web application firewall and DDoS mitigation by top analyst firms.



“We are excited to work with Imperva as this relationship helps us to expand and develop our cybersecurity offerings,” said Dale Foster, Executive Vice President of Sales at Lifeboat Distribution. “Through this collaboration, our customers will have access to a winning combination of market-leading cybersecurity solutions from Imperva along with our outstanding services and support capabilities.”

“We are excited to partner with Lifeboat Distribution as they expand their cybersecurity offerings,” said Jim Ritchings, Vice President of Global Channels at Imperva. “Together, with their extensive network of security-focused partners, we’ll work to help enterprises navigate today’s complex cybersecurity challenges.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com .

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037

(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe). Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

