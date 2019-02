GM says it’s closing plants due to financial hardship, but the truth is that the company made nearly $12 billion in North America last year. We thought we’d put that number into context.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.