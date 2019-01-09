Website.com’s Online Store Builder Helps Merchants Drive Sales With Coupon Code Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, January 9, 2019, Website.com, one of the world’s largest ecommerce website builders , announced a coupon code feature within its online store builder that will help online store owners increase sales conversions. Now offered to be used with the drag and drop ecommerce site builder, the coupon code feature allows merchants to create coupons that can be applied to a specific product, an entire order, or a collection of products (e.g. clearance items).



Coupon codes can sway an undecided shopper to make a purchase, and can introduce new shoppers to your brand. They can also be part of a powerful retainment strategy when offered to repeat customers. Coupon codes have the benefit of easy sharing, which can increase word of mouth advertising.

“Consumer shopping habits have dramatically changed over the years, and we’re excited to start seeing our users effectively boost sales with our coupon feature,” says Stuart Williams, director of marketing at Website.com. “Coupon codes have been proven to increase the likelihood of a purchase by an outstanding rate - up to 8X.”

Website.com’s drag and drop ecommerce builder is one of the only free platforms on the market, allowing merchants to create and manage an online store without charging any commission or subscription fees. Online store owners are given the option to upgrade their plan to access advanced features when they are ready to take their business to the next step.

About Website.com

Website.com is a drag and drop site builder service designed to allow anyone to make a website or online store. Operating out of Vancouver, Canada, their in-house development and support team is personally committed to delivering the best website and ecommerce builder on the market. Find out more about Website.com.

For more information about Website.com call 1-877-930-7483



