FEMP Announces New Director and Supervisor

Dr. Robert Ivester joined the Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) as the program director. Prior to joining FEMP, Rob served in the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) for six years. During that time, AMO launched five Manufacturing USA Institutes, the Critical Materials Hub, and hundreds of small research and development and technical assistance projects across the nation. He also worked at the National Institute of Standards and Technology for more than 16 years, leading and performing research in advanced manufacturing.



