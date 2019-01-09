UltiSat to Provide Managed Network Services to Support U.S. Government Customer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, Inc., a Speedcast Company, was awarded a 5-year, $23M contract in support of a significant defense contractor to provide reliable and secure meshed/managed network services for the U.S. Government. The $23M contract value is for the core services and does not include pre-priced incremental services with significant upside potential. During the term of the contract, UltiSat will provide fully managed Internet, VoIP, and business application services at Forward Operating Base (FOB) locations across the Middle East and Southwest Asia. In accordance with common US Government procurement practice, the contract is subject to an annual review and approval process.



“UltiSat is proud to be part of an incredible team providing satellite, microwave and terrestrial fiber communications services to support our military,” said Garr Stephenson, Senior Vice President of ISR and Mobility Solutions. “UltiSat’s world class network and 24/7 Secure Network Operations Center form the critical components to ensure the success of the program. Our expert and proactive staff alerts our customers of problems with their network often times even before they are aware. Problems are escalated to engineers in real-time and are sorted out and resolved to get connectivity up and restored with the utmost urgency. Our customer is very appreciative of our rapid response to this program’s dynamic, emerging and evolving needs.”

About UltiSat:

UltiSat Inc., a Speedcast Company, is a global leader in the provision of mission-critical, managed network solutions and high-touch professional services. Our products and services incorporate Fixed Satellite Service (FSS), Mobile Satellite Service (MSS), wireless and terrestrial technologies. We support a wide array of customer applications including treaty compliance monitoring, broadband connectivity for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), logistics management, maritime and tactical converged networks, and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (AISR). UltiSat solutions are offered to end users in some of the most remote and harsh locations in over 135 countries on 7 continents around the globe. With customer networks that vary from a few sites to hundreds of locations, UltiSat's technical expertise and technology-agnostic approach ensures that our customers get the best-fit/best-value solutions. UltiSat customers include U.S. and foreign government agencies, government contractors, and Inter-Governmental Organizations (IGOs). For more information, please visit www.ultisat.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Moreno-Davis

Director of Marketing

240.813.7578

lmoreno-davis@ultisat.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.