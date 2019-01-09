Pipestone Energy Corp. Files Financial Statements

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone Energy”) (TSX-V: PIPE) announces that in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”) it has filed the unaudited interim financial statements for its predecessor Pipestone Oil Corp. (“POC”) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018. As Pipestone Energy was the “reverse takeover acquirer” (as defined in NI 51-102) of Blackbird Energy Inc. (“Blackbird”) in the amalgamation of POC and Blackbird pursuant to a series of steps under a plan of arrangement under section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) completed on January 4, 2019 (the “Arrangement”), Pipestone is required to make this historical filing. The financial statements have been filed on SEDAR under Pipestone Energy’s profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that these unaudited interim financial statements were prepared and approved by the POC board of directors in advance of the closing of the Arrangement and make no disclosure regarding the Arrangement, Blackbird’s results for the period or Blackbird’s assets contributed to the Corporation under the Arrangement.



In addition, Pipestone Energy announces that the trading symbol for its publicly traded warrants to acquire common shares of Pipestone Energy and Stage Holdco Ltd. has been changed to “PIPE.WT”.

About Pipestone Energy Corp.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is a premier pure-play Pipestone Montney company focused on developing the condensate rich Pipestone area of Alberta. Pipestone Energy is committed to building long term value for our shareholders and values the partnerships that it is developing within its operating community. Pipestone Energy’s head office is in Calgary and its field operations are conducted from Grand Prairie. Pipestone Energy’s common shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol PIPE. Pipestone Energy’s listed warrants are publicly traded though the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol PIPE.WT.

This news release does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities Pipestone Energy.

Further Information Paul Wanklyn Dan van Kessel President and Chief Executive Officer VP Corporate Development (403) 228-8684 (403) 228-8688 paul.wanklyn@pipestonecorp.com dan.vankessel@pipestonecorp.com Eva Kiefer Interim Chief Financial Officer (403) 228-8682 eva.kiefer@pipestonecorp.com Website: www.pipestonecorp.com

