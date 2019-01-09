Kenna Security Selected as a 2018 SC Media Industry Innovator

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , a leader in predictive cyber risk, announced that it has been recognized as an Industry Innovator in the Risk and Policy Management category as part of the 2019 SC Media Reboot special coverage. Innovators are recognized for showcasing outstanding leadership and providing superior security products to the cybersecurity industry.



/EIN News/ -- “Combatting today’s top security threats requires a combination of innovation, collaboration and education,” added Illena Armstrong of SC Media. “Kenna Security is a shining example of a company that’s firmly committed to these key tenets as it helps protect organizations big and small from wave after wave of attacks.”

As part of their annual, end-of-the-year Reboot special coverage, the SC Lab’s team selects new and innovative products and vendors that stand out for their strength, creativity and strategic placement in the market. Reboot looks back at the most compelling insights in the last year, while simultaneously looking ahead. The Innovators ebook also includes a "Hall of Fame," showcasing companies that have been selected as innovators for three years running.

“Organizations need a better way to prioritize vulnerabilities based on risk so they can drive the greatest efficacy and begin to get ahead of cyber threats,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of Kenna Security. “This recognition further validates our ability to improve organizations' security through proven data science, with automation that helps overwhelmed security teams proactively protect their organization's most critical assets."

To view the 2018 SC Media Innovators and Hall of Fame ebook, please visit SC Media’s website .

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

Corporate Communications:

Kelsey Schoepfer, Brand & Marketing Manager

kelsey.schoepfer@haymarketmedia.com

646.638.6137

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is a leader in predictive cyber risk. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical.

Media & Analyst Contact: Matt McLoughlin Gregory FCA for Kenna Security Phone: 610-228-2123 Email: matt@gregoryfca.com



