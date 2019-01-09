Gopher Protocol Commences Development of the Gopher Avant! AI Mobile App

/EIN News/ -- App to Complement Gopher Avant! AI Web Application and Facebook Agent

SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Gopher Protocol, Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, including a global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced today it started the development of the Gopher Avant! AI mobile application.

This app will complement, and synchronize with, Gopher’s previously announced web-based application ( https://www.avant-ai.net/ ). Users will be able to login via browser or the mobile app, ask questions and review history of their interactions with the Avant! AI. The Avant! mobile app will include advanced techniques to accommodate account synchronization, privacy and security control. The mobile app, together with the browser interface, will enable users to build their own personal and professional information source and knowledgebase over time to be used anywhere in the world. Gopher is also planning to enable Avant! AI training through the mobile app in the near future.

Danny Rittman, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Gopher, stated, "We are designing Gopher’s Avant! AI mobile app, synchronized with the web interface, to ultimately provide users with an information library and user-specific knowledge base available anywhere. Users will be able to build their information library within their account for any topic that they requested when using Avant!. Further information not in the existing library can be accessed by additional Avant! AI queries.

“Upon completion of the Avant! AI app, user-generated information logged into the knowledgebase will be available to that user via any compatible device worldwide. Users will be able to train Gopher’s Avant! AI to learn and grow the knowledgebase specific to the user’s own experience and input. For example, doctors who carry medical reference books will now have a specific, tailored, adaptive (via machine learning) knowledgebase at their fingertips. One of the next phases of development will enable Gopher’s Avant! AI to be used as a personal informational assistant for wide variety of professions to be used in the field in real time."

About Gopher Protocol, Inc.

Gopher Protocol, Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (“Gopher”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact: Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO Gopher Protocol, Inc. VM Only 888-685-7336 Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



