RapidFire Tools Inc. Announces First Role-Based HIPAA Compliance Process Automation Tool For MSPs

Empowers MSPs to move from simple one-time assessments to a streamlined, profitable, on-going HIPAA compliance service with recurring revenue

ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RapidFire Tools Inc. , a Kaseya company and leading provider of business-building technologies for MSPs, today announced the release of Audit Guru for HIPAA – the industry’s first web-based solution that allows MSPs to automate the delivery of HIPAA compliance services. Built upon the powerful Audit Guru Compliance Process Automation platform, the solution enables MSPs to easily support SMB clients as well as larger healthcare organizations subject to HIPAA’s mandatory sweeping health information protection regulations.



/EIN News/ -- HIPAA-compliance is critical for MSPs servicing healthcare organizations to prevent hefty fines and penalties, as well as other potentially dire consequences associated with non-compliance. MSPs that have implemented internal HIPAA compliance programs have the added advantage of vying for more HIPAA contracts, as well as being able to charge a premium on those services – providing considerable market opportunity.

Audit Guru provides MSPs with everything they need to manage the entire HIPAA compliance process, including support for automation functions and collaboration with key stakeholders at client sites. Beyond HIPAA, the solution additionally supports the European Union’s Global Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). Key Audit Guru for HIPAA features and capabilities include:

Powerful, automated, network and computer data collection tools

A web-based portal for the MSP to manage the compliance process for all clients

A brand-able client access portal to facilitate remote collaboration among the MSP, the client, and the compliance officer or external auditor

Dynamic checklists to guide and keep track of the process

Online data input forms for the client/compliance officer to enter necessary compliance-related information

Workflow worksheets dynamically-generated based on analysis of the automatically collected network and application data

An archive to house and easily access all of the documentation as evidence of compliance

MSPs can perform ongoing HIPAA compliance assessments, risk analyses, update management plans and generate all key documentation required under HIPAA, including a tailored HIPAA Policies and Procedures document and Evidence of Compliance. They can also archive HIPAA compliance documentation for auditing.

“HIPAA compliance is a daunting task that requires dedicated resources and know-how that many healthcare organizations don’t possess,” said Mike Semel, president and chief compliance officer, Semel Consulting. “The power and automation behind Audit Guru for HIPAA is exactly the kind of solution the industry needs to streamline and effectively meet HIPAA compliance regulations. With these new capabilities at our fingertips, clients can focus on helping their patients, while we ensure that they are in compliance and prepared to quickly respond to a HIPAA audit.”

“What separates Audit Guru for HIPAA from other HIPAA compliance tools, including our own Network Detective HIPAA Assessment module, is the highly automated, role-based architecture that allows the MSP to collaborate with the client and even third-parties in the compliance process through a web-based portal,” said Michael Mittel, president of RapidFire Tools. “Allowing key stakeholders to participate in the process not only streamlines the process, but also makes service delivery more profitable for the MSP.”

In addition to automatic data collection from the client network and connected computers, staff members at the client site can manually enter additional HIPAA-related information directly into the Audit Guru portal, dramatically reducing the MSP’s workload. Audit Guru also will generate notifications to the MSP and client with specific next-step tasks, and automatically generate dynamic progress worksheets at key milestone points in the HIPAA compliance process.

“We have raised the bar for compliance process automation with Audit Guru,” said Win Pham, vice president of development for RapidFire Tools. “We continually find more ways to help MSPs manage IT compliance more efficiently and profitably.”

Availability

A special subscription is available now to MSPs, allowing them to service unlimited SMB healthcare clients in their service territories. Larger healthcare entities with their own internal IT staff may purchase the enterprise version of Audit Guru from any Audit Guru for HIPAA MSP partner, or directly from RapidFire Tools. Learn more at https://www.rapidfiretools.com/products/audit-guru/hipaa/ .

About RapidFire Tools

RapidFire Tools Inc., a Kaseya company, is the leading global supplier of business-building technology tools for MSPs to help them close more business, offer more services, keep more customers, and make more money. The company’s offerings include: a complete set of IT Assessment, Documentation and Reporting tools; tools for IT Compliance Process Automation; and tools for Insider Cyber Threat Detection & Alerting. Learn more at www.rapidfiretools.com . Follow us on Twitter @RapidFireTools

European distributors include: Achab (Italy); Acmeo (Austria, Germany, Switzerland); Prianto NL (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg); Prianto (UK); and Upstream (Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Sweden).

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. The Kaseya IT Complete platform is the industry’s most comprehensive, integrated solution suite purposely engineered to help IT both run and grow the business. It empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, simplify backup and disaster recovery, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com .

