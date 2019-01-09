Zenput customers report productivity gains and better guest experiences

Operations execution platform leader announces key customer success milestones; Over 95% of operators are seeing improved visibility into store compliance



/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenput, the global leader in operations execution solutions, today announced the results of a customer survey which provided insight into the ROI its restaurant, convenience store and other retail chain customers attribute to using Zenput. The company also reported key milestone achievements as it closed out a year of record growth.

This past September, Zenput surveyed operations leaders and other users of its mobile platform which has now been deployed in over 35 countries to roll-out and drive compliance with food safety protocols, brand standards, promotions, audits and other key processes. When asked to identify the impact of Zenput on their business, customers reported:

Improved visibility : Over 95% saw improved visibility into store compliance against procedures and key initiatives.

: 86% said Zenput is enabling more effective audits and faster resolution of store-level issues. Employee productivity : Over 90% report both store and field employees saving time on administrative work (e.g., audits, preparing reports, issue tracking, communications).

: Over 90% report both store and field employees saving time on administrative work (e.g., audits, preparing reports, issue tracking, communications). Better customer experiences: Nearly 3 out of 4 operators report improved customer experience across their stores.

“Zenput helps us do our jobs well which means our stores look better and our food tastes better,” said John Richards, Chief Operations Officer at RPM Pizza, one of the largest Domino's franchisees in the United States. “We’re seeing scores across the board going up which tells us our customers are having better, more consistent experiences which is what it’s all about.”

Zenput also saw record growth in 2018, due in large part to the tangible value being created in partnership with its customers. During the past year, Zenput extended its leadership position by:

More than doubling the number of locations supported across the globe to 40,000 stores and restaurants. A few notable new customer brands include Chipotle, Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s, Popeyes, Timewise, Dodges, Terpel, Qdoba, and Little Caesars.

Continuing to attract top talent as the company grew its employee base 100% to 40 people, and expanded its leadership team.

Growing daily platform usage by field and store employees. In December 2018, Zenput users completed more than 450,000 audits though Zenput, a 290% increase YoY.



"When we founded the company, we set out to create a platform that makes it possible for our customers to achieve a step function increase in the quality and consistency of execution across their operation,” said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. “We still have a lot of work to do but we’re hitting some important milestones for the company and our customers."

Zenput is how top operators make great customer experiences happen. Restaurants and other retail chains such as Dominos, Chipotle, KFC, Jersey Mike’s, 7-Eleven, and Mapco use Zenput’s operations execution platform to see inside and improve the operations of every location. By making it easy to roll-out, track and enforce compliance with operating procedures and key initiatives, Zenput helps operations leaders who are collectively overseeing 40,000 locations across 35+ countries collaborate more effectively with employees in the field and in their stores to improve performance and exceed customer expectations. For more information, visit us at zenput.com.





For more information contact Cassie Ebinger at (800) 537-0227 x110, or email hello@zenput.com.



