Jaguar Resources Inc. Arranges $132 Million USD Letter of Credit

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaguar Resources Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: JRI) announced today, pursuant to an executed Letter Agreement dated January 8, 2019, that Jaguar has received a stand-by Letter of Credit (the “LC”) for $132 Million USD. The letter has been issued from a large European based Bank. The letter is for the term of forty five days from the date of issuance for the benefit of Jaguar Resources Inc. The Company has agreed to pay to the Issuing Lender a fee of for this service. It will be used for to evaluate International and USA assets. It cannot be used to evaluate or purchase of any Canadian Assets. The Jaguar board of directors has approved the issuance of the LC on January 7, 2019.



This news release is not an offer of securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The Common Shares of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Common Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Share Settlement, the Private Placement and the Transaction. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Jaguar, including the Exchange approving the Share Settlement and the Private Placement, timely satisfaction of the Release Conditions, shareholders approving the Transaction, the approval of shareholders for the creation of a new "control person" and the closing of the Private Placement and the Transaction. Although Jaguar believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable in the circumstances, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Jaguar can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to the Private Placement or the Transaction, legal or regulatory impediments regarding completion of the Private Placement and the Transaction, Jaguar’s inability to satisfy the Release Conditions and Jaguar being unable to complete the Private Placement or the Transaction on terms acceptable to the Company or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Jaguar undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the TSX Venture Exchange.

