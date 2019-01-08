Shutdown: It’s Time to Take Action

When we send our representatives to Washington, we expect them to roll up their sleeves and get to work, but Congressional fighting has left our federal government at a standstill for 18 days. With the doors to our government shuttered, over 800,000 federal employees are furloughed or working without pay, and Americans across the country are going without vital services.

The House of Representatives has taken action and passed legislation to reopen the government, but Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans refuse to allow a vote. This is simply unacceptable.

It’s time for our representatives and federal employees to get back to work. Call your Senator to tell Congress to end this shutdown and reopen our government.

Our federal workers can’t wait any longer, it’s time for the Senate to take action.