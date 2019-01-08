Larson Electronics Releases Single-Phase Step-Down Buck & Boost Transformer, 20 kVA, 87.34 Amps

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a single-phase step-down buck and boost transformer designed to decrease 240 volts to 229 volts for use when line-voltage is higher than required for the equipment. This unit is ideal for indoor or outdoor use and has a 20 kVA rating.



This transformer is designed to decrease 240 volts to 229 volts, and is needed when the line-voltage is higher than the required voltage for equipment.





The MT-BBT-240V-229V-87.34A single-phase step-down buck and boost transformer allows equipment that draws up to 87.34 amps at 229 volts to be powered by 240-volt power sources. This energy efficient unit produces lower heat emissions and features a NEMA 3R painted steel enclosure that can be floor or wall mounted. Integrated wall mounting brackets are included for ease of installation. The unit is encapsulated in silica sand and resin and has a 130˚C insulation with an 80˚ temperature rise.

Copper winding inside this step-down transformer are made from high-quality aluminum wire to improve performance. The core of the unit is coated to prevent moisture and is electrically balanced to minimize axial forces during short circuit events. Knockout hubs on the side and the bottom of the unit provide easy line-in and line-out wiring. Suitable applications include use for lighting systems, heating elements, air conditioners, motor applications, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

