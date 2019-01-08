Northland Properties Announces Development Agreement for Denny’s in Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) entered into a multi-year franchise development agreement with Northland Properties Corporation. Since becoming a franchisee in 1990, Northland has continued to develop and currently operates 59 restaurants in Canada. The new development agreement with Northland Properties expands the previous development commitment by over 40 additional restaurants.



“We are pleased to see the continued positive demand for Denny’s in Canada and the commitment of a tenured franchisee like Northland Properties to meaningfully extend the scale of their portfolio of Denny’s restaurants,” stated John Miller, Denny’s President and CEO.

Steve Dunn, Denny's Senior Vice President & Chief Global Development Officer added, “Denny’s is one of the fastest growing family-dining chains across the globe, and it is very exciting to see franchise partners commit to expand their existing development commitments. We continue to have an active pipeline for growth as we further expand Denny’s international footprint.”



“Northland Properties is excited for the opportunity to lead the growth of the Denny’s brand in Canada. We look forward to sharing our passion for hospitality and our commitment to great food and service in new markets nationwide,” said Bobby Naicker, Director of Franchise Development.



For more information about Denny's Restaurants in Canada, visit www.dennys.ca



For further information or to arrange interviews, please contact:

Kayla Hepworth

604.730.6664

khepworth@northland.ca

www.dennys.ca

About Northland Properties Corporation

Northland Properties Corporation is a 100% privately-owned Canadian company with head offices in both Vancouver and Calgary. Northland is the parent company of Sandman Hotel Group, The Sutton Place Hotels, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Denny’s Restaurants, Chop Steakhouses, Shark Club Sports Bar Grill, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, and the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League.



Northland Properties currently owns and operates 59 Denny’s Restaurants across Canada and has a well‑deserved reputation, quality, and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon and juicy burgers to the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety 24-hours a day.



