CLINICAL OPERATION SOLUTIONS CHOOSES D2L

Innovative healthcare education provider Clinical Operation Solutions (COS) has chosen D2L’s Brightspace to provide education and training to healthcare professionals in hospitals and health care systems across the United States.

COS is a healthcare firm that works with hospitals and healthcare systems to achieve excellent patient care through operations consulting and a suite of education products and services. Through COS’s education programs, hospitals empower their nurses to continually improve quality of patient care, effectiveness and efficiency of the practice environment, and the quality of their lives.

“We want to offer our clients the most efficient and flexible solutions possible — so we chose D2L because Brightspace has the functionality we were looking for and D2L was the most innovative of the LMS companies we considered,” said Dr. Lynn Peoples, COS Co-Founder. “D2L is known to be an LMS industry powerhouse and industry innovator — and Brightspace’s cloud-based platform is exactly what we need to help us meet our flexibility and mobility needs. We are particularly excited about the launch of our New Graduate Residency Program which integrates new graduate registered nurses into hospitals.”

Specifically, D2L’s Brightspace platform will support COS’s six Guiding Principles:

Evidenced-Based Curriculum – ease of content management and updating

Maximum Flexibility & Mobility – multi-device responsiveness

Cost-Effective Education – product support and server use

Respect for the Adult Learner – flexibility and mobility

Hospital-COS Partnership – ease of customization

Availability of Real-Time Data – evidenced-based decision making

While COS is a new company, founded in 2018, its leadership has worked with more than 75 hospitals and healthcare systems across the United States. Their clients have included for-profit and not-for-profit organizations; small community hospitals and university systems; and urban and rural facilities. They have helped their clients develop and implement strategies that align clinical operations with the organization’s strategic vision, achieving sustainable quality and financial outcomes.

“Clinical Operation Solutions is excited to partner with D2L to help hospitals recruit, retain and develop expert nurses,” said Nina Green, COS Co-Founder. “The Brightspace learning platform will be key to providing programs that are cost-effective, client-customized, evidenced- based, and guided by expert nursing faculty that will encourage the registered nurse’s evolution from new graduate novice to expert nurse.”

