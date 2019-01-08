FogHorn Closes 2018 with Record Business Performance, Broad Industry Recognition for Innovation in Edge Computing and Announcements with Google, AWS, Dell EMC and Uptake

Achieves Record Business Results, Releases Lighting™ 2.0 to broad industry acclaim, secures awards for innovation, edge computing, analytics, machine learning and AI, receives broad analyst coverage and expands strategic ecosystem relationships

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn, a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announces milestones in business performance, technology innovation and excellence in edge computing today. Among these successes, FogHorn has been referenced in leading analyst reports and received awards for its leadership in Industrial IoT (IIoT). Additionally, FogHorn recently announced a collaboration with a number of leading IoT solution providers, including Google, AWS, Dell EMC and Uptake, among others, and released an upgraded version to its signature, advanced edge-based computing solution with the launch of Lightning™ 2.0.



/EIN News/ -- Juniper Research recently stated there will be 46 billion active industrial connections in the IIoT by 2023. With this anticipated 140-percent growth over the next four years, driven by edge computing services, FogHorn is uniquely positioned as a best-in-class provider for this explosive sector.

“2018 has been a breakout year for edge computing analytics and machine learning, with a number of industrial players moving their IIoT pilots into full-scale deployments,” said David C. King, CEO of FogHorn. “As we move into 2019, we’re looking forward to building on our strong business performance over the past year, and increasing the adoption of real-time industrial edge intelligence to deliver the benefits of greater operating efficiencies, maximum asset performance, and improved process improvements.”

FogHorn collaborates with leading industrial solution providers

Throughout 2018, FogHorn announced partnerships and integrations with leading industrial solutions, including:

Dell EMC to deliver end-to-end Industrial IoT (IIoT) edge computing solutions for industrial and commercial customers through preconfigured gateways and other devices that simplify IoT deployments on Dell’s trusted OEM hardware;

to deliver end-to-end Industrial IoT (IIoT) edge computing solutions for industrial and commercial customers through preconfigured gateways and other devices that simplify IoT deployments on Dell’s trusted OEM hardware; Google Cloud IoT Core to integrate FogHorn’s breakthrough Lightning platform with managed service from Cloud IoT Core.

to integrate FogHorn’s breakthrough Lightning platform with managed service from Cloud IoT Core. Amazon AWS through FogHorn’s achievement of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status.

through FogHorn’s achievement of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status. Uptake to streamline the deployment, and accelerate time-to-value, of industrial IoT applications with the integration of FogHorn’s Lightning™ edge analytics and machine learning platform with Uptake’s purpose-built industrial AI and IoT platform; and

to streamline the deployment, and accelerate time-to-value, of industrial IoT applications with the integration of FogHorn’s Lightning™ edge analytics and machine learning platform with Uptake’s purpose-built industrial AI and IoT platform; and ADLINK to apply edge intelligence to their recently announced IoT Digital eXperiments as-a-Service (DXS).

Revolutionary Lightning 2.0 released

FogHorn’s new Lightning 2.0 software establishes new industry benchmarks for edge-based machine learning (EdgeML®), massively scalable edge deployment support, zero-touch sensor configuration, out-of-the-box multi-cloud integration, and next generation OT (Operational Technology) tools. The capabilities of Lightning 2.0 allow industrial and commercial users to scale quickly and increase time-to-value with an operations technology-centric platform.

Analysts recognize FogHorn leadership

Leading analyst firms place FogHorn among the drivers of edge computing. Gartner included FogHorn in a number of reports on machine learning, analytics, edge computing and more, including:

Frost & Sullivan also recently selected FogHorn as the 2018 Global Smart Buildings Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for their excellence in performance, innovation and customer satisfaction. ARC Advisory and 451 Research both recognized FogHorn’s partnership with Uptake and the benefits industrial IoT application users will now have access to, including streamlined deployment and accelerated time-to-value. FogHorn was also included in Navigant’s market overview report of IoT and analytics for utilities. As well, ABI Research listed FogHorn in their assessment of smart manufacturing platforms.

FogHorn tapped for excellence in edge computing

FogHorn received accolades for its excellence in edge computing from:

These milestones and recognitions come as FogHorn experienced an impressive year of company growth, including a headquarters relocation to larger offices in Sunnyvale, CA.

To learn more about the latest updates and news from FogHorn, follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn .

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Industrial IoT Gateways , August 13, 2018

2 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2018 , July 23, 2018

3 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2018 , July 20, 2018

4 Gartner, Market Guide for Edge Computing Solutions for Industrial IoT , July 19, 2018

5 Gartner, Hype Cycle for the Internet of Things, 2018 , July 17, 2018

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications. FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kathleen See

foghorn@10fold.com

(601) 757-2625



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.