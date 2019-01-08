OnePoint Patient Care Opens Hospice-Dedicated Pharmacy in Orlando

Second Florida-based pharmacy provides expert local dispensing for Central Region

/EIN News/ -- MORTON GROVE, Ill., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePoint Patient Care, the market leader in local hospice pharmacy and e-prescribing technologies, has opened a new hospice-dedicated pharmacy in Orlando to serve Central Florida. The local pharmacy is the 10th owned and operated by OnePoint nationwide and the second in the state of Florida. The new Orlando pharmacy provides local dispensing and same day delivery service to hospices throughout the region between Tampa/St. Pete and the Space Coast.

OnePoint’s original hospice-dedicated Florida pharmacy was an immediate game-changer when it opened in Miami in 2008. Hospice providers in South Florida quickly learned to rely on OnePoint Patient Care for its extensive inventory of end-of-life medications and custom compounds that could be delivered within hours to patients in need.

OnePoint’s hospice partners continue to point to strong demand for cost-effective, local dispensing and same day delivery pharmacy service throughout the entire state of Florida. The local pharmacies, together with OnePoint’s network of more than 65,000 locally contracted pharmacies and its industry standard medication management application OneConnectPoint, ensure patients timely access to medication whenever and wherever they need it.

“We began as a patient-focused, service-oriented local hospice pharmacy provider and PBM, and we’re excited to continue to expand our model of partner support to a growing number of underserved markets,” said Kevin Kirkland, Eastern Division President at OnePoint. “We remain strongly committed to providing deeply knowledgeable pharmacy expertise, fast and accurate dispensing and superior service to every patient and partner.”

OnePoint’s experienced pharmacists specialize in hospice care, providing 24-hour clinical advice, support and therapeutic recommendations. All staff members have electronic access to full patient profiles and drug history for fast, seamless service, and OnePoint’s extensive inventory of hospice medications ensures that whatever patients need is always in stock. In addition, the OneConnectPoint mobile app makes e-prescribing easier than ever for busy hospice clinicians on the go.

“OnePoint’s industry reputation is second to none, and having one of their local pharmacies right in our backyard made the choice an easy one for us,” said Rema Cole, Director, AdventHealth Hospice Care – East Florida, located in Ormond Beach. “Plus, our clinicians have found that OnePoint’s easy-to-use app saves them valuable time so that they can stay focused on providing the highest quality patient care.”

Pauline Taylor, Executive Director, AdventHealth Hospice Care – Central Florida in Altamonte Springs said, “Being able to rely on OnePoint has allowed us to have peace of mind that we’re able to serve our patients with the care, responsiveness and compassion they deserve. OnePoint’s comprehensive expertise and exceptional service have been key to our success.”

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care is the nation’s leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 32,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM , Next Day Valet mail order and Direct Express local services , OnePoint serves more than 250 hospice programs in all 50 states.

OnePoint was one of the first pharmacies to begin serving the hospice industry when the Medicare hospice benefit began in the 1980s. Today OnePoint has grown to be one of the leading national hospice pharmacies with 10 pharmacy locations strategically located throughout the United States. For additional information on what one can do , visit www.oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC.



